(Graphic: Mereja Media)

Nearly 400 health facilities and several mobile medical units across Somalia have closed since US funding ended, Health Minister Ali Haji Adan said, without naming the regions affected or a plan to reopen them.

Dr. Ali Haji Adan, the minister of health and social care, told reporters in Mogadishu on Monday that the closures followed the end of funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Hiiraan Online reported. He said the facilities that shut down had depended on humanitarian money, and that the loss “has particularly affected health facilities operating through humanitarian programs and mobile medical teams” serving communities with no permanent clinic nearby. About 600 other facilities, which are paid for through longer-term development programs, are still open, he said.

The minister blamed the closures on Somalia’s heavy reliance on foreign donors to pay for basic care, and warned that much of the country’s community-level health service could be hit again if aid shifts. He did not say where the facilities were, how many people had lost access to care, or whether the government would step in with its own money, and he gave no timetable for restoring services.

More closures may follow. The minister told Dawan Media’s Miizaan podcast at the weekend that Damal Caafimaad, a World Bank-backed health project that runs in more than 250 facilities, will end in December, and that his ministry is working on a replacement. World Bank project documents give its closing date as Dec 31, 2026, after two extensions. The minister did not say which facilities would be affected if no new money is found.

Commentators on X said the numbers show how much of the health system depends on outside money. “The reported closure of nearly 400 health facilities across Somalia following the withdrawal of USAID funding is a stark wake-up call on the fragility of aid dependency,” wrote Mohamed Idle, a policy analyst and former UN official, on X. When essential services rely entirely on outside financing, he added, “shifts in foreign budgets translate immediately into preventable loss of life,” hitting pregnant women, children and remote communities hardest. Another analyst account, Confluence Affairs, noted that the closures hit rural and displaced communities just as drought, disease outbreaks and the drawdown of African Union troops come together.

The closures come as the federal government is also caught up in disputed election talks.

Sources