(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

A man serving 22 years for murder, who walked out of prison after war returned to Tigray, is suspected of killing five women in Shire in less than three weeks, police said.

Commander Gebreselassie Amare, who heads crime investigation for the North Western Zone, told BBC Amharic that the suspect, 54-year-old Tesfay Gebreyohannes, left prison on Oct 5. Fighting between Tigray forces and the federal army had broken out in mid-September, and Tigray forces then released prisoners, the commander said. Mebrhi Berhane, public relations head of the Ethiopian rights group Human Rights First Ethiopia, told DW that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had freed inmates from prisons across the region. “The release of these prisoners in particular has created a big spread of crime,” Mebrhi said.

Police say the killings happened over 20 days. Yordanos Hagos was killed on Oct 29, Yeshalem Zenebe, a mother of one, on Nov 4, Genet Dejen on Nov 9, Million Gebreegziabher on Nov 16 and Wesenyelesh Mekonnen, a mother of three, on Nov 17, according to the police account given to the BBC. All five sold tea, coffee or drinks for a living, police said, and Million was also a second-year student at Aksum University. The commander said Tesfay used a knife, an axe and a stone, and sexually assaulted the women after killing them.

Yeshalem’s five-year-old daughter is still missing. Police told the BBC that Tesfay took the girl and demanded 40,000 birr from her mother to bring her back, then attacked Yeshalem when she came to a remote spot to collect her. Where the child is remains unknown, and the investigation is continuing, police said.

The case broke open with Million’s death. A woman who worked with her said Million had called that morning to say a man named Tesfay was offering cheap coffee and had asked her to come to her workplace. When the coworker arrived, the door was locked. She found a key, went in and found Million’s body. Phone records then led police to Tesfay, who had escaped the sentence he was serving for killing a woman a few years ago, the commander said. After his arrest, police said, he led officers to all five scenes, including a place outside town where they found Genet’s belongings and remains. Her family had not known she was dead. The other bodies had been found earlier, but the security situation at the time kept police from investigating who killed them, the commander said.

Police say Tesfay has confessed. Asked why, he told investigators “there is a problem in my nature,” according to the commander, who said the killings seemed to give him a sense of pride. The families want him tried and never released again, police said. Mereja Media could not independently verify the police account.

Residents and rights workers told DW that the case is part of a wider rise in killings and stabbings in Tigray’s towns, especially Mekelle. A Mekelle resident told DW that the night curfew has not stopped it. Dr. Fasika Amdeselassie, who runs the Haki Foundation, a group that works to prevent violence against women and children, said stab wounds are rising at the hospital where she works. “The number of people stabbed has gone up a lot. But they are men,” she said. Mebrhi said sexual violence is worse in conflict areas and that victims who go to the justice system often see no proper justice.

The caretaker administration’s women’s affairs bureau condemned the killings and called for the suspect and everyone who commits crimes against women to face the full force of the law, the BBC reported. Assefa Abreha, the administration’s head of administration and public service affairs, said on Wednesday that people who committed crimes against women in Tigray would be held accountable wherever they went, DW reported. BBC Amharic and DW reported the case on Nov 25, the first day of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The administration is also dealing with fighting near the Eritrean border, close to Shire, and with the war wounded who keep arriving at Ayder hospital in Mekelle. Mereja Media’s explainer on who controls Tigray sets out how the caretaker administration, the TPLF factions and the federal army fit together, and the electoral board is preparing for a regional vote.

Sources