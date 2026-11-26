(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Fighting between Afar and Somali Issa communities has spread to the Gerbi area of Afar’s Zone 1 and is now going on at night, residents told DW Amharic on Wednesday.

The clashes flared again about a month ago along the border of Afar’s Zone 3, around Haruka, Abida and Argato. Since Tuesday, residents said, the fighting has moved to Gerbi, in Zone 1, on the line between Awsi Resu zone in Afar and Sitti zone in the Somali region. One resident put Gerbi about 80 kilometers from Asayita.

“There is heavy fighting. Many children and mothers have been hurt,” the resident told DW. The fighting went on from morning until about 5 PM, the resident said, with heavy machine guns and mortars, and “a lot of people have been hurt by the mortars.” Mereja Media could not confirm any casualty figure, and no official toll has been published.

Ahmed Ali, a resident, told DW that the nature of the fighting had changed. In the past, he said, clashes lasted 30 or 40 minutes and never happened at night. “Now it is heavy fighting,” he said. “No government body has gone in there so far.”

Around Haruka in Zone 3, Mohammed Ali said the area had calmed by Wednesday after fighting on Tuesday. He said the federal government had brokered reconciliations between the two communities before, but they never lasted. “The government reconciles us one year, then it breaks down. There is no rest, it is always war,” he said.

People displaced by the fighting are staying in tarpaulin shelters at a place called Kerroma near Gewane, residents said, and are receiving federal support. “There are very many of them,” one said. DW said it could not reach residents on the Somali side in Sitti zone.

Addis Standard, which interviewed residents and displaced people in Sitti zone on the Somali side, reported on Tuesday that territorial disputes, drought and dwindling resources were driving the renewed fighting and displacement.

The Afar and Somali regional governments had not commented publicly on the latest fighting by Wednesday night. The road and railway linking Addis Ababa to the port of Djibouti run through the Afar and Sitti border area, and the U.S. travel warning issued last week already tells Americans not to travel to Afar.

Sources