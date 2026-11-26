(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Yemen’s Houthis said on Wednesday that they had struck Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, as the Saudi-led coalition reported a day of drones and missiles aimed at Jazan, Jeddah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack on the refinery in the Eastern Province caused fires, and that the group had also attacked Riyadh’s financial district in three phases. Saree described the strikes as a response to Saudi air raids, including what he said was an attack on civilian buses and trucks in Al Maqatirah district of Lahj governorate, DNE Africa reported. Mereja Media could not verify that claim.

The coalition said at about 9:41 PM ET on Tuesday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed four drones over Ras Tanura, as Mereja Media reported. It did not say the refinery was hit. NASA satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters showed thick black smoke around the refinery, spread over about 600 square kilometers. Aramco and the Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. The refinery can process about 550,000 barrels a day.

The coalition’s spokesman said on Wednesday that a Houthi projectile fell on Jazan port, causing minor damage and no civilian injuries, and that the type of projectile was being determined. It later reported a drone intercepted near Jeddah Islamic Port, a cruise missile aimed at the western region, two ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and two drones over the Eastern Province, all intercepted. It said debris from the Jeddah interception caused no civilian injuries.

Saudi authorities had not given any detailed account of damage at Ras Tanura, and a shipping source told CNN on Thursday that oil loadings at the terminal were suspended after the attack, though CNN said it was unclear whether they had resumed, a report that has not been independently confirmed.

The attacks follow the coalition’s strikes on Hodeidah, which it said targeted operational capabilities after an evacuation warning, and Houthi threats against Jeddah and Saudi Red Sea ports. On Tuesday, a strike on the Riyadh tower that houses the Public Investment Fund wounded 11 people, Saudi Civil Defence said, as Mereja Media reported. Ships bound for Djibouti and Port Sudan pass Jazan and Jeddah on the Red Sea route.

Sources