(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

A drone strike on a truck carrying traders and gum arabic to the Ghubeish market in Sudan’s West Kordofan killed at least 11 people on Thursday, a hospital source and witnesses told AFP.

The source, who works at the local hospital, said nine people were wounded. One witness told AFP the drone hit “a truck carrying 25 people as well as quantities of gum arabic destined for sale at the Ghubeish market,” and a second said the vehicle was struck by a missile fired from the drone. Ghubeish is held by the Rapid Support Forces.

Tasis, the RSF-led alliance, blamed the Sudanese army. It said the strike hit a civilian vehicle near the village of Khushum as people travelled between the Munam and Ghubeish markets, put the wounded at 14 and called for an independent investigation, The Sudan Times reported. The army had not responded to the accusation, and Mereja Media could not establish who carried out the strike.

The Sudanese Human Rights Observatory, a monitoring group, said on X that the truck was hit on the road in Ghubeish locality. It also said RSF fighters had carried out revenge raids for about five days on villages in the Al Saata area of Abu Zabad locality after the army swept through them, killing two young men, beating and robbing residents and shutting down satellite internet. Those accounts could not be independently confirmed.

The strike came on the day the army announced it had taken full control of North Kordofan, after retaking Um Sumeima west of El Obeid, which it described as the RSF’s last stronghold in the state, Saudi outlet Ajel reported, citing Sudanese military media. The North Kordofan government said about 80 percent of residents had returned to their homes in the Umm Ashira area, the report said. The RSF still holds most of West Kordofan, including En Nahud, Al Fula and Abu Zabad, according to a control map published by Sudans Post on Nov. 17.

The International Organization for Migration reported hundreds of new displacements from Abu Zabad locality this week, The Sudan Times said. Drone strikes have become the deadliest feature of the war, and UN estimates cited by AFP say drones killed more than 1,100 people in the first half of this year. In Blue Nile state, on the border with Ethiopia, the UN said drone strikes on Tuesday killed 17 civilians in Ed Damazin, and the Sudanese Human Rights Observatory put the toll in Ed Damazin and Roseires at 19. Mereja Media has reported from the Blue Nile front.

Sources