(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Egyptian prosecutors on Thursday ordered the detention of a 21-year-old driver suspected of causing the crash that overturned a fuel tanker on Cairo’s ring road, starting a fire that killed 31 people.

The Public Prosecution said the man was held pending investigation and sent for tests to see whether he had taken drugs, Al Jazeera reported, citing the prosecution’s statement. The driver told investigators he was travelling at 110 kilometers an hour with his father in the car and was changing lanes to overtake when his car hit the back of the tanker. He said he lost control, one of the tanker’s tyres burst, and the truck hit a concrete barrier and overturned, spilling petrol that caught fire.

The blaze started at about 6:30 PM local time on Wednesday, in the evening rush, on an elevated part of the ring road in Al Warraq, a crowded district of Giza on the western edge of the capital. It spread to passing traffic and destroyed 27 cars and motorcycles. The health ministry put the final toll on Thursday at 31 dead and 26 injured, and said forensic teams were taking DNA samples from relatives to identify some of the bodies.

“It was God’s hellfire on the ring road,” Salah Ahmed, a microbus driver who was held back by traffic, told the AP. “Why is a truck like this on the ring road at a rush hour? Who gets penalised for this happening?” A 2018 cabinet decision bars trucks heavier than four tonnes from the ring road between 6 AM and midnight, AFP reported. Prosecutors have not said why the tanker was there.

Early reports in local media had said a high-voltage cable fell in front of the tanker. The transport ministry denied issuing any statement to that effect, and the electricity ministry’s spokesman, Mansour Abdel Ghani, told Youm7 that the lines had no connection to the crash and melted in the heat. Earlier, the daily Al Ahram had reported the cable account citing sources close to the investigation, BBC Amharic noted.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the injured on Thursday and said bereaved families would receive bank investment certificates for a steady income, and people whose cars burned would get replacement vehicles. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered full medical care for the injured. Some politicians called for accountability: MP Mahmoud Samy said the government must move from building roads to managing their safety, and Abdel Moneim Imam, head of the Justice Party, said the cabinet should resign.

Egypt’s statistics agency CAPMAS recorded 5,829 road deaths in 2025, up 10.8 percent from the year before. Earlier this month a train crash in Giza killed at least seven people.

Sources