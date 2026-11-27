(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Kenya’s former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua told a rally in Nairobi’s Eastleigh on Thursday that he would not let Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale divide the Somali and Kikuyu communities on President William Ruto’s behalf.

“I have come to Eastleigh to tell the Somali community that we will not allow Duale to come between the Kikuyu and Somali communities. We love and respect one another,” Gachagua said, according to Citizen Digital. “Duale, we will not allow you to be used by Ruto to divide these two communities.”

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), took his campaign for the 2027 election to Eastleigh, the mostly Somali business hub in Kamukunji, after a stop with traders at Ngara. He told the crowd that business in Eastleigh had declined since Ruto came to power. “He has given business opportunities to one individual, leaving small-scale traders struggling,” he said.

He also turned on leaders from Kenya’s North Eastern region. He claimed that more than one trillion shillings had been sent to the region since 2013 without better schools, hospitals or security, and that some leaders had diverted the money into property in Nairobi. “This shall not be allowed in the sixth administration, and we shall bring the culprits to book,” he wrote on X. He gave no breakdown of the figure. When Gachagua made the same claim in January, a fact check by The Eastleigh Voice found that Isiolo, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties had received about Sh505 billion from the main public funding streams since 2013, about half his figure.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, speaking at the same event, accused the government of hurting Eastleigh’s traders with heavy taxes and of abducting people. “Businesses here in Eastleigh are dying under this regime,” he said.

Gachagua’s remarks followed an interview on Citizen TV’s JKL show on Wednesday night, in which Gachagua asked why Duale had not been made to apologize for what Gachagua said was Duale calling Kikuyus “hyenas.” Mereja Media could not verify that Duale used the word. At the Eastleigh rally, Gachagua also accused Duale of oppressing the Somali community for 30 years, Sauti TV reported.

Duale, a Somali Kenyan politician from Garissa, had not answered publicly by Thursday night, and the government has not commented on the abduction claim. Some Somali Kenyans pushed back online. “Duale is not the spokesperson for all Somalis, and he certainly does not need to answer for an entire community,” one user wrote on X, accusing Gachagua of hiding tribal politics behind Duale’s name.

DCP secretary general John Methu used the rally to warn the electoral commission, IEBC, that it cannot decide who runs for president. He said Gachagua is the party’s candidate, while the DCP would back a single flag bearer if the united opposition picks one. Mereja Media reported this week that Kenya’s public debt passed KSh13 trillion. Mereja Media also reported on the Eastleigh building collapse earlier this month, noting that Ruto’s State of the Nation address did not mention the deaths.

Sources