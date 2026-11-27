(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Ethiopia’s army and its ally the Tigray Peace Force took Gual Gemahalo, a border village near Badme, on Thursday after two days of fighting with forces led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the conflict monitor ACLED said, as residents told BBC Amharic and DW Amharic they had fled.

Eyewitnesses said Ethiopia’s army had been firing heavy weapons toward Badme since Tuesday before the fighting moved to ground battles from Wednesday. “The fighting is continuing, there was fighting all night,” a witness in the Sheraro area told DW, adding that more Ethiopian troops were arriving. The witness said the clashes were heaviest overnight on the line from Sheraro and the Tekeze toward Badme, and that drones struck the area through the night.

According to the same resident, the army and its allies had pushed past Gemahalo and were fighting toward Sembel. A Gemahalo resident who fled to the bush with her eight-month-old baby told BBC Amharic on Thursday: “It started at about 8 in the morning [on Wednesday]. There was air bombardment and heavy and light weapons fire. Then we went out to the desert. We heard the firing but did not see soldiers with our own eyes. The firing is still going on this morning.”

Residents told DW that Eritrea was taking part in the fighting. Residents who spoke to BBC Amharic said the fighting at Gemahalo was between the army and Tigray forces led by the TPLF, and BBC Amharic said there was so far no clear evidence that Eritrean troops had clashed with the army. It was not clear whether Eritrean troops had left Gemahalo, where ACLED reported last week that they had deployed many soldiers and heavy weapons. Eritrea has not commented on the fighting near Badme.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), which tracks conflicts, said the Ethiopian army and the Tigray Peace Force, a Tigrayan force allied with the government, took full control of Gual Gemahalo on Thursday after heavy-weapons fighting from Wednesday night. ACLED said the army was then reportedly advancing toward the Geza Tegaru and Sembel areas. Mereja Media could not independently confirm the capture or the claims of Eritrean involvement.

Both camps have claimed gains on X since the fighting began; Mereja Media could not verify those claims.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not give a direct account of the border fighting, DW said, but warned that if Ethiopia and Eritrea go to war, “the winner is known.” Mereja Media reported on Wednesday that residents of villages between Sheraro and Badme were fleeing. Badme was the flashpoint of the 1998 to 2000 war between the two countries, and Mereja Media has explained who controls Tigray.

Sources