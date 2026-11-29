(Source: @NEBEthiopia)

Ethiopia’s electoral board has begun consulting parties on an election in Tigray but has set no date, and some parties told DW Amharic that Tigray is not ready for a credible vote.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) met political parties and civil society groups on Friday, November 27, to discuss how an election could be held in the region, the board said in a post with photos of the meeting. The board said participants agreed an election was appropriate but raised issues they said must come first, including the conditions that would make a vote possible, DW reported. Board chair Melatwork Hailu said the consultations would continue, according to the Voice of Horn news account.

Mistire Selassie Tamrat, secretary general of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party, told DW he understood from the meeting that the vote would be held soon, but that his party does not believe Tigray is ready. “It is a people still at war. The situation the people are in must be considered,” he said. “An election held in this situation, whether you weigh it on democracy or on the humanitarian situation, will be no different from the last election.”

The Tigray political parties forum, which includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), went further. In a statement on Friday that strongly criticized the federal government, it called on every Tigrayan to join a struggle, DW reported.

The federal government says a quick vote is the way to let Tigray govern itself again. “The people of Tigray struggled for many years to govern themselves. To respect that right, we must hold a quick election and prepare for development,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told parliament on Thursday.

On Saturday, leaders of Tigray’s caretaker administration presented a report on their first 45 days to Abiy, Wazema Radio reported. Abiy wrote on X that they had reviewed “progress,” “outstanding challenges” and “shared priorities.” The administration, appointed by the federal government about six weeks ago, was given six months to prepare conditions for an election, and the board asked it last week to help prepare the polls. The region has no seats in the House of Peoples’ Representatives or the House of Federation because no general election was held there in the last national vote, DW noted. Separately, the Tigray Peace Force has told its fighters to report to rehabilitation centers from December 1.

Sources