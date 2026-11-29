(Source: @MarthaKarua)

Martha Karua, leader of Kenya’s People’s Liberation Party, has declared she will run for president in 2027, promising to publish the country’s debts and stalled projects within her first 100 days.

“I am running for President of the Republic of Kenya in 2027, and I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and an unwavering belief in the promise of our nation,” Karua wrote on X on Friday, the day of her declaration ceremony in Nairobi. “A declaration marks a beginning, not a destination.” Her campaign runs under the slogan “Simama na Kenya, Simama na Martha,” which means stand with Kenya, stand with Martha.

She set out four tasks for her first 100 days, People Daily reported: an initial statement of national debt, major repayments and verified pending bills; a register of stalled national projects showing what was spent and who must explain delays; a list of unpaid government arrears to health facilities and schools, with a funded timetable to settle them; and project level spending records so citizens can follow public money from allocation to delivery. She said she would report publicly on the hundredth day.

The cost of living was at the center of her speech. She described a mother who goes to the market with 1,000 shillings for maize flour, sukuma wiki and cooking oil, and has to put the sugar back to keep enough for her fare home. She also promised zero tolerance for abductions, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, the Daily Nation reported.

Her supporters pushed the hashtag #SimamaNaMartha across X on Saturday, and Karua thanked Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, whom she called Nairobi’s governor hopeful, for her backing.

This is Karua’s second run for the presidency. She first ran in 2013 on a Narc Kenya ticket, served four terms as MP for Gichugu and as Justice Minister under President Mwai Kibaki, and was Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2022, the Daily Nation reported.

Her entry crowds an opposition field that already includes former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Chief Justice David Maraga, the Nation said. The opposition has publicly discussed presenting a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto, but has not settled who it would be or how to choose, the Nation reported.

Sources