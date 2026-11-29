(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Somaliland has sent more troops to Awdal and Selel after deadly clan attacks around Zeila, and the governor of Gabiley region has accused neighboring Djibouti of openly taking sides in the fighting.

“The conflict in the west is an invasion launched against Somaliland, and foreign hands have come in,” Mohamoud Ali Saleban, the governor of Gabiley region, who is widely known as Ramaax, said in a video shared on X on Friday. “Djibouti has openly sided against Somaliland. Every night weapons are brought into the country.” He gave no evidence in the clip.

The fighting is between Ciise (Issa) and Gadabuursi clan militias in Awdal, the region that borders Djibouti and Ethiopia. Gunmen opened fire on people gathered at a restaurant in Zeila on Wednesday evening, killing four people and wounding three, Kaab TV reported, and the governor of Selel region said two of the dead were women. Other local outlets put the death toll at three.

After a National Security Committee meeting in Hargeisa on Thursday, Interior Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab announced security operations in Awdal and Selel over the next 24 hours. “We have deployed large numbers of troops,” he said, adding that the forces would not tolerate armed men in the area. He acknowledged that many government efforts, and peace agreements signed between the local clans, had run into obstacles, Kaab TV reported. A member of parliament criticized the government for failing to end the conflict.

Accounts on X from both communities reported revenge attacks in western Awdal and in Lughaya district in the days after the Zeila shooting. Mereja Media could not verify those reports.

Online, the dispute has turned into an argument over land, with Ciise voices saying Zeila and Lughaya belong to their clan and Gadabuursi voices rejecting that, and with some posts tying the fighting to Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh. A commentator on X noted that no other Somaliland official had publicly made the governor’s accusation against Djibouti.

Awdal and Selel saw months of clan clashes and other violence, particularly in August and September, Kaab TV reported. In October, officials in Borama condemned attacks on Oromo residents and announced arrests after homes were burned.

Sources