Sanaa, Hodeidah and Saada in Yemen, and Jizan and Al Shuqaiq in southwest Saudi Arabia (Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday that its air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles the Houthis fired toward southern Saudi Arabia, including one toward Al Shuqaiq on the Red Sea coast.

Houthi media said Saudi strikes hit a neighborhood in Sanaa and a gas station west of the capital, wounding civilians. Mereja Media could not independently verify either side’s account.

The coalition said on Saturday morning that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles the Houthis fired toward the kingdom’s southern region, the Saudi Press Agency reported. About 90 minutes later it said another ballistic missile, fired toward Al Shuqaiq, was intercepted. The coalition said falling debris caused no civilian injuries and warned that targeting civilians and civilian sites would be met with a response.

The Houthi-run Al Masirah channel shared video it said showed the aftermath of a Saudi strike on the Bir Abu Shamla neighborhood in Sanaa’s Al Tahrir district. It said 13 people were wounded and eight homes and three shops were damaged. A spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry in Sanaa, Anees al Asbahi, later said 15 civilians were wounded, including two women.

Nabaa TV circulated footage from the Houthi Ansar Allah Media Center of a fire at a gas station in the village of Beit al Shaabi in Bani Matar district, west of Sanaa, and said two people were wounded. Aden TV, citing the health ministry, also reported two civilians wounded in Bani Matar.

On Thursday, a projectile struck the Jizan refinery, killing a worker and disrupting some operations, the Saudi Energy Ministry said. The ministry did not name the attacker; the coalition said the Houthis were responsible. Later on Thursday, coalition spokesman Major General Turki al Maliki said the coalition had destroyed 50 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Hodeidah and Saada, and a ballistic missile launcher in Hodeidah that he said had been used in the refinery attack, the Saudi Press Agency reported. A Saudi Gazette video posted on Saturday repeated that Thursday announcement.

Brigadier Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, said in a statement on Saturday that Houthi forces had carried out five operations in the previous 48 hours, including attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, radars in Abha and Khamis Mushait, the Jizan refinery, a gas plant at Hawiyah, and the Al Shuqaiq and Jizan power stations. Those claims have not been independently verified, and they conflict in part with the coalition’s account of intercepts.

On Saturday morning the coalition said it intercepted a Houthi cruise missile fired toward the Riyadh region, Mereja Media reported. On Friday, 11 civilians were killed in Al Turbah, south of Taiz, where Houthi media blamed a Saudi air strike and local authorities in Taiz blamed Houthi fire, Mereja Media reported.

Sources