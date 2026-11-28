(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Eleven civilians were killed on Friday in Al Turbah, south of Yemen’s city of Taiz, with Houthi media blaming a Saudi air strike and local authorities in Taiz blaming Houthi fire.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency said Saudi warplanes hit a residential building in Al Turbah, in Al Shamayatayn district, killing 11 people, most of them children. A local source told Saba that rescuers had pulled eight bodies from the rubble, that three people were still missing, and that aircraft circling overhead were slowing the rescue.

The local authority in Taiz governorate, which answers to the internationally recognized government, gave the same initial toll but blamed the Houthis, in a statement from its media office shared by the governorate’s spokesman, Osama al Sharabi, and reported by the Yemeni news sites Al Masdar Online and Yemen Monitor. The authority said no air operations had been carried out over Al Turbah that day, according to its operations room, and those reports said a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at the southern governorates had failed and fallen on a crowded neighborhood.

Accounts supporting the Houthis shared what they said was a weapons analyst’s identification of a remnant of a U.S.-made bomb at the site. Mereja Media could not verify the images or either side’s account of what struck the building.

The Saudi-led coalition had not commented on the deaths, Al Jazeera and the German news agency dpa reported. Later on Friday, the coalition said it had destroyed a Houthi drone launched toward the Riyadh region.

Al Turbah lies about 40 kilometers south of the city of Taiz, in an area held by government forces. Fighting between the Houthis and government forces resumed in July, and the World Health Organization says 13,343 people have been killed or injured since August. Mereja Media reported on Friday that 350,000 children in Taiz missed a measles vaccination campaign because fighting blocked access.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said this week that the renewed fighting has again displaced entire communities. “All parties to the conflict bear responsibility for the vast scale of harm here,” its secretary general, Jan Egeland, said.

Sources