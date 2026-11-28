(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Fighting between Ethiopia’s army and Tigrayan forces went on around Gemahalo, near Badme, on Wednesday and Thursday, residents told BBC Amharic, and residents told Wazema Radio clashes continued in rural northwest Tigray.

Residents told BBC Amharic that the army moved into the area near Badme town on Tuesday night and that fighting with Tigrayan forces led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) began on Wednesday morning. One resident, who said Tigrayan forces had been in Gemahalo for about two weeks, said the fighting lasted from about 9 AM until 6 PM on Wednesday. “Heavy weapons are being fired toward us now,” the father of four said, adding that his whole family had fled.

A woman who said she saw Tigrayan forces in the area before the fighting told BBC Amharic that her family was afraid to go back. “If it stays calm for a few days, we are thinking of going to Sheraro,” she said. A resident of Biara, another border area, said heavy weapons had been heard from the direction of Nafra since dawn on Wednesday.

The fighting was in the rural areas of Ahsea, Ziban Gula and Adi Fitaw in the North Western zone, residents told Wazema, and they said the army was facing TPLF forces, Fano fighters and the Eritrean army. The Tigray Peace Force, a Tigrayan force allied with the government, said the border areas of Sembel and Gemahalo had come under government control, Wazema reported.

BBC Amharic said there was so far no clear information that Eritrean soldiers had fought the Ethiopian army, and that it was unclear whether Eritrean troops, said to have formed a defensive line at Gemahalo, had pulled out. Eritrea has not commented on the fighting, and Mereja Media could not independently confirm Eritrean involvement.

Both camps claimed gains on X on Friday, including a claim that Tigrayan forces shot down 12 drones and a claim that Eritrean troops were surrendering near Badme. Mereja Media could not verify those claims.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) said on Thursday that the army and the Tigray Peace Force had taken full control of Gual Gemahalo after fighting with Eritrean and Tigrayan forces and were moving toward the Geza Tegaru and Sembel areas, as Mereja Media reported on Friday. ACLED had said last week that Eritrea deployed troops and heavy weapons at Gual Gemahalo, BBC Amharic noted. Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that if there is fighting, “there is no doubt Ethiopia is the winner,” BBC Amharic reported. Mereja Media reported earlier on fighting between Sheraro and Badme.

Sources