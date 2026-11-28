(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Fighting between federal forces and Fano forces in Quara, in Amhara’s West Gondar zone, has not eased, residents told Wazema Radio, who said armed men killed two local teachers on Wednesday.

Residents said gunfire is heard every day, that the movement of vehicles has been restricted and that killings and kidnappings have become more frequent since fighting between government forces and Fano forces in the district flared a few days ago, Wazema reported on Friday.

The Quara district administration said the two teachers, Gezahegn Takele and Aytegeb Melese, had died “in an accident” but did not say what caused their deaths. Mereja Media could not independently establish who killed them, and neither the federal government nor Fano forces in the area had commented publicly.

Quara lies in the lowlands west of Lake Tana, along the border with Sudan, and its main town is Gelegu. The district is part of the wider war in the Amhara region between the federal government and Fano forces, which has gone on since August 2023 and has spread across Gondar, Gojjam, Wollo and Shewa.

Mereja Media reported last week on rival claims of soldiers and fighters switching sides in the Gondar area.

Sources