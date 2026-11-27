(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told parliament on Thursday that El Niño “passed without creating pressure of even one percent,” a week after an Amhara district official said people were dying of hunger.

“I would not tell you the damage El Niño was expected to cause is zero, but it passed without creating pressure of even one percent, because we made enough preparation,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the House of Peoples’ Representatives, according to BBC Amharic. He said forecasts had warned of severe drought and deaths in Ethiopia, and that the government had brought fast-maturing seed varieties to the lowlands, grown fodder on a large scale and built water storage against floods. The western areas that grow coffee, wheat and rice had plenty of rain, he said, while some lowland areas had a serious shortage “but we have passed that time.” Capital and Borkena reported the same remarks.

In Ziquala district of Wag Hemra, Worku Salih, who leads the district’s early warning team, told DW Amharic last week that 74,162 people in 15 kebeles need emergency food aid. He said the seed farmers planted was lost because no rain came, and that people and animals were already dying while no support had arrived. Earlier this month, residents of neighbouring Sehala Seyemt and Tsagbji told DW Amharic that people had started dying of hunger in a zone hit by both drought and war.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) said in its outlook for October 2026 to May 2027 that historic rainfall deficits in the kiremt season and conflict were expected to cause Emergency (IPC Phase 4) conditions in some areas of Tigray, Amhara and Afar in early 2027, as Mereja Media reported earlier this month. That means “high levels of malnutrition and increased mortality,” FEWS NET said. It said poor households were expected to have “little to no” meher harvest left. In October, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies counted 3.5 million people affected by the drought in six regions.

A study by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), published on November 17, estimated that El Niño could leave Ethiopia’s 2027 GDP 0.4 to 1.1 percent below its expected level. Under a moderate scenario combined with higher fuel prices, it could push 905,000 more people into poverty and 2.8 million more into undernourishment, the study said.

FEWS NET, which was set up in 1985 after the famine in Ethiopia, will not publish its December update because the U.S. State Department has not confirmed its funding, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an email the monitor sent to aid officials. A State Department spokesperson said it did not intend to close FEWS NET and that its work was funded through April 2027.

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