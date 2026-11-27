(Graphic: Mereja Media)

Ethiopia has launched an offer to swap its defaulted $1 billion Eurobond for $880 million in new bonds, which could end a default that began in December 2023 if enough bondholders agree by December 11.

The Ministry of Finance announced the exchange offer and consent solicitation on Wednesday, Reuters reported. It invites holders of the 6.625 percent notes that were due in December 2024 to trade them for new bonds paying 6.15 percent and maturing on July 15, 2029. The swap cuts the principal by 12 percent, in line with a preliminary deal reached with bondholders in June.

Bondholders will also receive $99.4 million in missed interest from three coupons, December 2023, June 2024 and December 2024, the business weekly Capital reported from the ministry’s documents. After a share of the creditor committee’s costs, about $9.6 million, is taken out, investors would get about $89.77 for every $1,000 of old bonds. Those who sign up before the deadline also get a consent fee of $5 per $1,000 and a “new money warrant,” the right to buy into a future Ethiopian international bond of up to $1 billion on terms agreed now.

The deal needs the backing of holders of at least 75 percent of the bonds. Once that is reached, the remaining holders, including those who vote no, would be forced into the exchange, Capital reported. A group of institutional investors holding about 45 percent, known as the ad hoc committee, already supports it, according to Reuters. That leaves the government needing the backing of investors holding roughly another $300 million of the bonds, Birr Metrics and Wazema Radio reported. If the deal does not settle by December 31, the offer ends automatically, Birr Metrics said.

The bond rose more than one cent on Thursday to 106.13 cents on the dollar, Reuters said, citing Tradeweb data. Settlement is expected on December 18.

Ethiopia issued its first and only Eurobond in 2014. It defaulted in December 2023 after missing an interest payment of about $33 million, and when the principal fell due in December 2024 it owed about $1.1 billion including unpaid interest, Birr Metrics reported. A preliminary deal reached with bondholders in January was dropped after official creditors found that it did not give relief comparable to what they had offered, Reuters and Birr Metrics reported. Bondholders rejected a revised offer in May, and some threatened legal action.

The deal is part of Ethiopia’s debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework, which the country joined in February 2021. Official creditors still keep the right to reassess what bondholders gain from the warrants, and if they judge it excessive Ethiopia could be required to compensate them, according to Birr Metrics. Fitch Ratings kept Ethiopia at Restricted Default in October, the same month the IMF said it was too early to assess the war’s cost to Ethiopia’s economy. Mereja Media reported this week on a draft rule that could let foreign banks buy Ethiopian lenders outright.

Sources