(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

About 350,000 children in Yemen’s Taiz governorate missed a measles and rubella vaccination campaign because fighting and restrictions blocked health workers, the United Nations said. A local health official warned that the city’s vaccine stock may run out by January.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization and UNICEF had the vaccines and the money for the campaign but could not reach the children, and that more than 30,000 babies under one year old were also at risk of missing routine shots. The campaign had reached more than 600,000 children elsewhere, he said. Yemen’s Ministry of Health launched the national campaign on November 7 with WHO, UNICEF and Gavi, aiming to reach more than 950,000 children aged six months to five years in 100 districts, Arab News reported.

Dr. Fahed Al-Namer, who manages the immunization program in Taiz governorate, told Arab News that 347,000 children aged six months to five years in the parts of the governorate held by the Houthis had been denied the measles booster dose. He said 70 health facilities in areas the Houthis recently seized now have no vaccines at all, that checks at crossings put temperature-sensitive vaccines at risk, and that the safety of vaccination teams could not be guaranteed. “For the city of Taiz, we have a stock of vaccines that will last until the end of December or mid-January, supplies we obtained before the siege. Beyond that point, however, there will be a shortage,” he said.

The disease surveillance department of the health office in Taiz told Arab News on Wednesday that it had recorded 2,804 suspected measles cases, 280 of them confirmed in a laboratory, and 26 deaths across the governorate so far this year. The WHO has counted 22,800 measles cases and 128 measles deaths across Yemen as of October 4, and estimates that 70 percent of the country’s cases are in areas held by the Houthis, where comparable figures are not available.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said Taiz city has been effectively cut off since early October. “We are seeing increasingly that the fighting makes it impossible for us to get in and impossible for people to get out,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said on October 23. Mohammed Al-Masani, who heads the Taiz office of the government’s Ministry of Information, told Arab News that supplies of medicine between Aden and Taiz had “completely ceased.” Human Rights Watch has called on the Houthis to “immediately open vital roads for essential goods and aid to civilians” in Taiz. The Houthis have not responded publicly to the vaccination figures.

The UN says more than 364,000 people across Yemen have been displaced since fighting escalated at the beginning of August, and the WHO counted 1,677 deaths and 7,395 injuries between early August and October 25. Médecins Sans Frontières warned separately that insecurity and fear of travel were keeping mothers and children from care in Mokha and nearby areas on the western coast. Mereja Media has reported on the fighting around Taiz and the Saudi-led coalition’s strikes on Hodeidah port.

Sources