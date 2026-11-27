(Photo: Stephen Chung for Toledo Museum of Art and Embassy of Ethiopia)

Two 15th-century Ethiopian manuscripts and three crosses from an American collector’s holdings were handed to Ethiopia’s embassy in London and will go on display in Addis Ababa, possibly next month, officials say.

The objects were signed over at the Ethiopian embassy in South Kensington on November 18, under a partnership between the Ethiopian Heritage Authority, the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio and collector Robert McCarthy, The Voice reported. “Today we formally transfer five works from the McCarthy Collection to Ethiopia,” McCarthy said in a statement read at the ceremony. New provenance research found that the two manuscripts were illegally removed from Ethiopia after 1970, the benchmark year of the UNESCO convention against illicit trade in cultural property.

Assistant Professor Abebaw Ayalew, director general of the Ethiopian Heritage Authority, told DW Amharic that the work began around 2023, when the Toledo museum’s director, Adam Levine, told the authority that a collector wanted to return Ethiopian objects he had gathered. Abebaw said he travelled to Toledo last January and saw about 320 Ethiopian objects, and that after long study and argument the two sides agreed that five would come first and the rest would follow step by step. The museum has also promised that it can borrow returned objects for exhibitions and send them back, he said. “Objects like these are hard to find in the country today, or they are found only in very, very few places,” he said, adding that the five had been kept in a London storage facility for a year.

Ambassador Biruk Mekonnen said the objects “embody stories of faith, artistic achievements, knowledge and a generation that shaped Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage.” According to The Voice, they will be shown at the National Museum of Ethiopia, in a new display due to open next month alongside objects looted at the Battle of Magdala in 1868.

The partnership runs over the next 20 years. The Toledo museum will acquire works from the McCarthy Collection, which The Voice puts at about 380 Ethiopian objects, and research each one with the authority before deciding where it should be kept or returned. Sophie Ong of the Toledo museum said at the ceremony that where there is “evidence of illegal removal from Ethiopia,” those objects would be sent back earlier. Mereja Media reported on the terms of the Toledo partnership when it was announced.

Alebachew Desalegn, a London-based collector who buys Ethiopian heritage objects in Britain and Europe and attended the handover, told DW Amharic that recovering them is “not only the government’s responsibility, but the responsibility of every Ethiopian.” Among those present was the British Ethiopian poet Lemn Sissay, who has long campaigned for the return of looted objects, The Voice said.

Sources