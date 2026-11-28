(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

More than 207,000 people have been displaced from the Moyale and Hudet districts of Ethiopia’s Somali region by weeks of fighting around Moyale, according to an unpublished UN and partner survey seen by Wazema Radio.

The survey, carried out in recent days by UN agencies and their partners in the region, also found that more than 18,600 residents of the two districts in Dawa zone had fled across the border into Kenya, Wazema reported on Friday. The survey has not been made public.

Kenyan officials put the number who crossed into Kenya higher. Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande said about 35,000 Ethiopians had sought refuge on the Kenyan side, about 15,000 of them in camps and 20,000 living with local families, the Kenya News Agency reported on Friday. Malik Adan of the Kenya Red Cross said the number of affected people in camps and host communities had grown from about 36,000 at the start to more than 50,000. The UN survey figure covers only the two districts of the Somali region.

Kenya’s Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, visited Moyale this week and said the fighting, which broke out on October 22, had brought daily gunfire. He said about 10,000 displaced people were still living in temporary shelters, schools and other public buildings, and that two women, one Kenyan and one Ethiopian, had been killed by stray bullets. “The best way to address this situation is to ensure the conflict is resolved quickly,” he said.

Abdi Suku, the sub-county health officer, said the refugees were spread across six temporary camps where overcrowding and poor sanitation posed serious health risks, and that three suspected measles cases had been isolated.

On the Ethiopian side, accounts from the two communities still blame each other. Dirre Online reported on Thursday that two mortar shells fired by Oromo forces exploded in the air shortly after federal forces were deployed across Moyale, a day after a ceasefire was announced. Moyale Post wrote that the town had been under heavy weapons fire from Somali regional special forces for more than five weeks. Mereja Media could not verify either account.

Mereja Media reported on Tuesday that heavy gunfire went on in Moyale despite a pledge to stop the fighting, and earlier on families crossing into Kenya.

Sources