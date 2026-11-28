(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The Saudi-led coalition said early on Saturday, Riyadh time, that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al Maliki made the announcement, the Saudi Press Agency said. The agency posted it on X in Arabic at 6:13 AM Riyadh time. Its report gave no launch time, interception site or details on damage.

Earlier on Friday, al Maliki said air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh area, with no damage or casualties reported, the Saudi Press Agency and Ajel reported.

On Thursday, Saudi forces said air defenses destroyed two ballistic missiles fired toward Riyadh, as well as a cruise missile over the west of the country and a drone near Jeddah port. Residents in northern and eastern Riyadh told AFP they heard the blast, and one said the windows of their house “shook violently.”

The Houthis say they hit the Public Investment Fund tower in Riyadh’s financial district and the Ras Tanura refinery this week, claims Mereja Media reported on Thursday.

About five hours before the coalition statement, Saudi Civil Defense sent phone alerts through the National Early Warning Platform, first in the Eastern Province at 1:07 AM local time and then in Al Kharj governorate, southeast of Riyadh, at 1:08 AM, it said on X. It said the danger had passed in Al Kharj at 1:11 AM and in the Eastern Province at 1:19 AM, and asked residents to avoid gathering in crowds or filming.

The Civil Defense did not say what set off the alerts or report any damage or injuries. The coalition statement did not mention them. The Contrail, an aviation news site, said air traffic over the Riyadh region and the Eastern Province was reportedly disrupted.

Sources