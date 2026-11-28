(Source: @AUC_PAPS)

The African Union Peace and Security Council has endorsed the first two phases of a drawdown of its Somalia mission, AUSSOM, through December 2027, warning that an uncoordinated exit could let al Shabaab retake towns.

In a communiqué adopted on November 25 and published on Friday, the council approved phase one, from November to December 2026, and phase two, covering all of 2027, of a three-phase plan set out in the AU Commission chairperson’s report, and welcomed a transition plan drawn up in Mogadishu from November 18 to 22 by the AU, the Federal Government of Somalia, troop-contributing countries and the UN. It did not endorse the third phase, after 2027, and asked the AU Commission to discuss with Somalia and the troop contributors what kind of counterterrorism operation would be most feasible after that.

“A funding-driven, uncoordinated drawdown, as opposed to a deliberate and jointly sequenced transition, risks creating exploitable gaps that Al-Shabaab could use to retake strategic towns and main supply routes, reversing years of hard-won gains within a short period,” the council said.

The council asked for a joint assessment of security in Somalia, including the handover of locations to Somali forces by September 2027, and for clear guidance on the future of AUSSOM personnel “in view of the 31 December 2026 deadline.” It also asked the AU to press the UN Security Council to extend to December 31, 2027 the mandate of UNSOS, the UN office that supplies the mission.

Jihan Abdullahi Hassan, senior defense affairs adviser to Somalia’s president, welcomed the decision on X on Friday. “I am encouraged by the Council’s focus on a phased, realistic transfer of security responsibilities to our Somali Security Forces,” she wrote, calling it “the path we have been working toward, one that protects the hard-won gains against Al-Shabaab.”

The meeting was chaired by Antonin Bieke, Côte d’Ivoire’s ambassador to the AU, and heard a briefing from El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the head of AUSSOM, along with statements from Somalia, troop contributors, IGAD, the UN, the European Union, Britain, the United States and France.

The decision comes as Somalia faces foreign troop withdrawals, strained funding for its security forces and preparations for its first direct elections in decades, BBC Amharic reported on Thursday, adding that some analysts fear al Shabaab could be emboldened and eventually take Mogadishu. Uganda began pulling its troops out in October, and Djibouti’s contingent was caught up in a clash at Beledweyne airport this month, Mereja Media reported.

Sources