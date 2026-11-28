(Source: @hawelti)

Eritrea’s information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, told the heads of UN agencies meeting in Asmara that Ethiopia is set to launch “a massive war of aggression” to take Eritrea’s southern coast up to the Dahlak islands.

Yemane spoke at a retreat of UN resident representatives and regional directors held at Asmara Palace this week, and the Ministry of Information published his remarks on Thursday. He called the issues he raised “a digression” from the retreat’s development agenda, but added: “We cannot downplay Ethiopia’s declared war of aggression. We cannot bury our heads in the sand, like the proverbial Ostrich, hoping that it will dissipate.”

He said Ethiopia had decided to go to war for what it calls “sovereign access to the sea” and for a navy in the Red Sea. According to Yemane, Ethiopian officials say such a navy needs strategic depth, which he said they describe as “incorporation of Eritrea’s entire southern coastline until the Dahlak islands.” He cited Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s claim in parliament that he had found no record in Ethiopia’s archives of agreements on Eritrea’s independence, Ethiopia’s October 9 letter to the UN Security Council, and a remark he attributed to Ethiopia’s deputy chief of staff, Gen. Abebaw Tadesse, on September 27 that the goal of the offensive in Tigray was to occupy Assab and raise the Ethiopian flag on the Red Sea.

“That Ethiopia is set to launch a massive war of aggression against Eritrea is not a matter for debate or speculation,” Yemane said.

He also accused Ethiopia of hosting a training camp for Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces in its west, and said Ethiopia was at odds with Somalia over its 2024 agreement with Somaliland. Ethiopia, he said, could negotiate commercial port access on preferential terms with its neighbors, and a war would cost far more than the $1.5 billion a year it says it spends on port fees. He urged “meaningful pressure on Ethiopia to abandon these reckless policies.”

In its October letter, Ethiopia told the Security Council that it was acting in self-defense and accused Eritrea of deploying troops and of arming and directing insurgent groups, the Associated Press reported at the time. Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Abiy said Ethiopia “will not invade” Eritrea and wants sea access peacefully, through talks, as Mereja Media reported.

On Friday, Yemane answered the speech in a long post on X, calling it “stale and treacherous.” He rejected what he quoted Abiy as saying, that the “problem with Eritrea began when they entered Tigray and started killing youths, destroying infrastructure and looting,” and said Ethiopia’s leaders and generals had praised Eritrea’s army during the 2020 to 2022 war. He said the Pretoria Agreement “does not concern Eritrea in any way” and accused Ethiopia of arming Eritrean opposition groups. Mereja Media has explained why Assab matters to Ethiopia.

Sources