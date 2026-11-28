(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

African Union Commission chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has acknowledged Ethiopia’s offer to host talks among Sudan’s warring parties, but said any process must be inclusive, Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned.

In a short statement dated November 25, Youssouf said he had “taken note” of Ethiopia’s proposal for an intra-Sudanese dialogue “as well as the position expressed by the Sudanese authorities regarding this proposal.” Any such process, he said, “should be inclusive, Sudanese-led and Sudanese-owned,” and must preserve Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also reaffirmed support for the Sudan efforts of Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye, the current chairperson of the African Union.

DW Amharic described the statement as carefully worded, noting that Youssouf did not respond directly to the army-led government of Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan, which rejected the offer, saying Ethiopia is not neutral. Sudan’s army has asked the African Union and other regional and international bodies to “respect Sudan’s position” and to keep Ethiopia out of any talks to end the war, BBC Amharic reported. Mereja Media reported on Thursday that Port Sudan rejected the invitation.

Sudan’s army has repeatedly accused Ethiopia of backing the Rapid Support Forces, which Ethiopia denies, while Ethiopia accuses Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt of backing its own armed rebels, BBC Amharic noted. Ethiopia recently expelled Sudanese diplomats from a consulate in a border town, and Sudan answered in kind.

The Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and their political allies have said they accept the call, as has the civilian coalition led by former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, which DW said brings together about 300 groups.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed repeated the offer in parliament on Thursday. “If Ethiopia contributes and Sudan’s situation returns to where it was, we are ready to spend our time and our money,” he said, according to DW, adding that Ethiopia is ready to be neutral toward all sides. He also answered critics who ask how Ethiopia can call for peace while it is at war at home. “Countries that have never fought, that do not know how a conflict is resolved and only feed money, cannot bring peace,” Abiy said, BBC Amharic reported.

Hager Ali, a Sudan researcher at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies, told DW that the warring parties feel free to pick among competing peace efforts because staying out costs them little. “They know that if not this one, the Quad will bring another peace proposal,” she said.

Sources