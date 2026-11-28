(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The Tigray Peace Force, which fought alongside the Ethiopian army against Tigrayan forces, has told its members to report to rehabilitation centers from December 1 to 3 to disarm, Wazema Radio reported.

Wazema said it had seen directives in which the group extends its disarmament period, sets out how weapons are to be handed over and lists, in groups, the members due to enter the centers between December 1 and December 3. A senior official of Tigray’s caretaker administration, who asked not to be named, told Wazema that after disarming, the fighters will be trained and may join the regional police or the federal army as they choose, while some fighters and leaders will return to their former jobs.

Separately, the caretaker administration’s peace and security bureau has ordered a temporary halt to the disarmament of Tigray’s militia, in a letter sent to militia offices in all zones, Wazema reported. The bureau said it had information that members of the security forces were taking militia weapons outside the rules of the militia office, which it described as an independent body set up by law. It ordered that weapons taken improperly since November 26 be checked and returned to their owners.

The federal government has not commented publicly on the force’s future.

The Tigray Peace Force is made up of Tigrayan fighters who broke with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and aligned with Getachew Reda. It has fought alongside the army in the current war, most recently near Badme on the Eritrean border, according to ACLED.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met the Tigray caretaker administration’s leaders in Addis Ababa on Saturday, Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported. In a social media post after the meeting, Abiy said the talks focused on reviewing the administration’s progress and addressing issues requiring further attention, Fana reported. Wazema had reported that the leaders were called to present a one-month performance report. According to a source close to the matter, Abiy has assigned Getachew, Abraham Belay and Redwan Hussien to oversee the administration, with Redwan chairing a team that reviews its work every week.

The caretaker administration said last week that 30,000 registered fighters had no weapons to hand in, and Mereja Media has explained who controls Tigray.

Sources