(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Residents, religious leaders and elders in Sekota, the main town of Wag Hemra in the Amhara region, have agreed to limit spending on weddings, holidays and funerals as drought and rising prices squeeze poorer families.

The community agreement, reported by DW Amharic’s Isayas Gelaw on Friday, aims to stop costly feasts and rivalry over celebrations that leave families who cannot keep up shut out of social life. Liqe Tiguhan Markos, a member of the committee behind the agreement who holds an Orthodox church title, told DW that under the weight of drought, conflict and competition over resources, local customs had been pushing the weak aside.

Getu Abebe, an elder, said people with low incomes were being excluded because they could not afford to take part, and that the spending and rivalry at feasts had hurt the morale of the poor.

Under the rules described to DW, a family going to ask for a bride’s hand may take only five people. A family that instead takes 150 people as in the past, slaughters an ox or otherwise overspends faces a fine of 50,000 birr, and a priest who blesses such an event faces a fine of 10,000 birr. Mosque committees will enforce the rules among Muslims, and confessor priests among Christians.

Liqe Hiruyan Kes Hailu, who manages the Wag Hemra diocese, said slaughtering two or three oxen for a tezkar, the memorial feast for the dead, was not right. “Tezkar means to remember, to pray,” he said, adding that guests should be offered only a modest blessed refreshment and that the rules should not be seen as something the church imposes.

Kassa Kebede, head of the Sekota town culture and tourism office, said the agreement was saving families from heavy costs that custom and pressure from their own children had pushed on them, and would let people live within their means. The elders’ visits to arrange a marriage, known as shimgilna, and the post-wedding visits known as kilkil and mels had become as expensive as weddings, DW reported.

The agreement comes as hunger deepens in Wag Hemra. Residents told DW Amharic earlier this month that people were dying of hunger there, and FEWS NET expects drought and conflict to push parts of northern Ethiopia into Emergency (IPC Phase 4) conditions through May 2027. On Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told parliament that El Niño had passed “without creating pressure of even one percent,” as Mereja Media reported.

Sources