(Source: @TSC_SUDAN)

Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan said on Saturday the Rapid Support Forces are attacking Sudan from Ethiopia, Chad, South Sudan and Libya, and warned that those who harm Sudan “will pay the price.”

Burhan, who heads Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, was speaking in Omdurman at an event organized by Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minawi to honor wounded fighters of the Joint Force, the armed movements that fight alongside the army, Sudan Tribune reported. The council’s own account posted video of the event.

“Now the enemy is launching from Ethiopia, launching from Chad, launching from South Sudan, from many countries around us, launching from Libya to strike Sudan,” he said, according to Sudan Tribune. He said most of Sudan’s neighbors had been turned against the country and paid to fight it, and that wealthy nations were buying fighters to kill and destroy in Sudan.

He warned those neighbors that the fighters “will go to the other countries” next. “Those fighting us today will turn on them tomorrow,” he said, and urged the world to help defeat the RSF before the war spreads.

Burhan repeated that the army and its allies would not lay down their arms until the RSF is defeated, and said the war was not against any tribe but against “the militia and its backers.” Sudanese Echo, a news account on X, quoted him as saying the army would reach its forces in Karnoi, Al Tina and Bir Saliba, in North Darfur. He also announced a $5 million donation to set up a fund for wounded Joint Force fighters.

Sudan has already taken complaints to the UN Security Council alleging interference by Chad and Ethiopia among others, and those countries have denied the accusations, Sudan Tribune reported.

The speech came days after the Port Sudan government rejected Ethiopia’s offer to host Sudanese talks, saying Ethiopia was not neutral, and after the African Union said any talks must be led by Sudanese.

Sources