(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The Amhara Fano National Movement is ready to answer a call for talks with Ethiopia’s government if internationally recognized institutions lead and monitor them, its spokesperson Asres Mare Damtie told BBC Amharic.

Asres, who spoke to BBC Amharic’s radio program on Friday, dismissed the peace calls made by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other officials as “calls to surrender, not calls to negotiate.” He said the movement does not believe the government is willing to hold open talks, supervised by third parties, that would deal with the country’s wider crisis.

Abiy had told members of parliament on Thursday that armed groups would do better to follow “your brothers from Oromia, Amhara and Tigray” who came in, talked and changed their positions, and warned them that “you will never succeed.” “This government will stay for a very long time. It is better that you do not trouble yourselves too much,” he said, adding that when they plan one step, his government plans twenty, according to the BBC’s account of the speech.

Asres said the movement has already written down, in a document, the approaches it would bring once the government is ready to answer its questions through peaceful negotiation. One of its conditions, he said, is that institutions with international standing and experience lead the talks, oversee them and follow up on whatever is agreed. “If a call for peace and negotiation comes at that level, the Amhara Fano National Movement is ready to give an adequate answer. Most of what has been offered so far is below that,” he said.

He also said that no real step had been taken to accept that the force carrying what he called the Amhara people’s existential question has a genuine political question, and to settle it through talks. “If that will existed, to tell the truth, I believe peace in Ethiopia could be restored to a great extent,” he said.

Asres confirmed that Zemene Kassie, who leads the movement and a wider alliance of seven armed groups that includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army, spoke in early November with Guang Cong, the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa. He said Zemene spoke for both the movement and the alliance, and that peace talks were among the issues raised, along with the impact of the war and the alliance’s future. Mereja Media reported on November 16 on a statement about that meeting shared by Zemene’s supporters, and the alliance with the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army has divided some Fano groups.

Before that meeting, Guang Cong had met Getachew Reda, the prime minister’s adviser on East African affairs, who wrote that they discussed the conflicts in Sudan and Somalia and what he called the destructive role of the government in Asmara, BBC Amharic reported.

Clips and summaries of the interview were shared widely on X and on Amharic YouTube channels on Saturday.

Fano forces have fought the federal government in the Amhara region since August 2023, in a war that has spread across Gondar, Gojjam, Wollo and Shewa.

Sources