(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

A police sergeant was killed in a surprise attack near Durbete in Amhara’s South Achefer district on Saturday morning, Wazema Radio reported, with local officials giving different accounts of who carried it out.

Chief Sergeant Alehubel Esuneh, of the South Achefer district police office in North Gojjam zone, was attacked while on traffic control and law enforcement duty on the way out of Durbete town, Wazema reported in its Saturday news summary. The district administration said he was killed by “unidentified forces,” while the district office of the ruling Prosperity Party said “the extremist group” carried out the killing, a term officials often use for Fano forces. The administration said Alehubel had served as a police officer in zone and district structures for 21 years.

Mereja Media could not establish who killed him, and no armed group had claimed the attack.

Durbete lies on a main road southwest of Lake Tana, about 55 kilometers in a straight line from the regional capital Bahir Dar. Fighting west of the lake, in Quara, has also continued daily, residents told Wazema this week.

Fano forces have fought the federal government in the Amhara region since August 2023, across Gondar, Gojjam, Wollo and Shewa.

Sources