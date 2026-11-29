(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Gunfire has stopped in Moyale, the trading town on the Ethiopia and Kenya border, since federal police deployed there on Thursday, residents told DW Amharic, though trade and normal movement have not resumed.

Federal police spread out across the town on Thursday, November 26, and ordered the fighting sides to stop shooting, residents said. “The federal police came in and told both sides to stop, that the country is at peace,” one eyewitness told DW on Saturday. “Since the ceasefire was announced and we stopped hearing the guns, this is our third day.”

The residents said the main federal road to Kenya was still quiet. Some vehicles reach the customs post and then turn back, and bajaj taxis are moving more than in past weeks, one said, but “because it is only the third day, there is no normal activity.” Another resident said federal police patrols were the main thing on the asphalt road. “There is no change for now,” he said, adding that no call had yet been made for the displaced to return home and that people who stayed were going around to look at the damage to their property.

Moyale sits on the boundary between the Oromia and Somali regions, and weeks of fighting there have driven people from their homes, some of them across the border into Kenya. An unpublished UN survey put the number displaced from two Somali region districts at more than 207,000, and an earlier pledge to stop the fighting did not hold.

On X, some voices were cautious. One account wrote that “the silence of the guns does not signify the arrival of peace,” and others on both sides kept trading claims over who the town belongs to.

On the Kenyan side, the aid group SND Africa said on Saturday it was verifying 4,856 host households in Moyale who are supporting families displaced from Ethiopia, ahead of cash payments of 13,350.50 Kenyan shillings each.

Guyo Doyo, a researcher who has studied the area, told DW that the causes of the Moyale conflict are not complicated, but that the problem is tangled up with contraband trade that reaches into northern Kenya. He said a lasting solution needs Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia to work on it together.

Sources