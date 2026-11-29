(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday that Red Sea security is the exclusive responsibility of the states on its shores, and that Egypt cannot stake its Nile water rights on verbal assurances.

“We cannot pledge the right of Egyptians to water on verbal statements, even if they are positive,” Abdelatty said, in remarks broadcast by Al Arabiya. Speaking to journalists, he said Egypt rejects the militarization of the Red Sea and does not see military solutions to the crises in the region, Al Qahera News and other Egyptian outlets reported.

Abdelatty said Egypt is one of the largest coastal states on the Red Sea and called for respect for good neighborliness and international law, adding that Egypt does not oppose the right of other states to development. He said the four-country framework Cairo has been building is a platform to coordinate positions “and not an alliance,” according to Sawt Beirut, which carried his remarks. No party should be allowed to impose its agenda on the region or use force to impose its vision, he said. He also called Egypt’s water security an existential issue and repeated Cairo’s support for Sudan’s unity and its state institutions.

The comments came the same day the Arabi Post news site, citing unnamed informed sources, reported that Egypt is stepping up coordination with Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia to put more pressure on Ethiopia. The aim, the sources said, is a binding legal agreement on operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, especially in drought years. One source told the site the aim was to narrow Addis Ababa’s room for maneuver, “not necessarily to form an axis hostile to it.” The sources pointed to a four-country summit hosted at El Alamein in October. Egypt’s government has not confirmed that account, and Mereja Media could not verify it.

Egypt has used the same line on Red Sea security for weeks. Abdelatty said in late October that landlocked countries may have access to the sea only under international law, after consultation and for trade, not military, purposes, and earlier this week Egypt and Sudan rejected sea access for countries without a coast.

Ethiopia, the region’s most populous landlocked country, has tied its push for a Red Sea outlet to its role on the Nile, a link Cairo says must stay separate, CNBC Arabia noted in a report on Saturday. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told parliament on Thursday that Ethiopia will not invade Eritrea to reach the sea.

Sources