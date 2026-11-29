(Map: Mereja Media, data © OpenStreetMap contributors)

The Oromo Liberation Army says Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s remark that the government armed residents of Arsi to protect themselves shows it is selectively arming Amhara civilians in Oromia and deepening ethnic tension.

Abiy told members of parliament on Thursday, November 26, that in response to insecurity in Arsi, authorities had made leadership changes, held discussions with residents and “armed them so they can protect themselves,” Addis Standard reported.

In a press release posted on X on Friday, the armed group called this a “self incriminating parliamentary admission.” It said that for years ruling party cadres had told Oromo residents of Arsi that the Prosperity Party was an “exclusively Oromo government,” while “Amhara civilians in the same areas were armed by the regime.” “Selectively arming civilian populations, regardless of their ethnic background, in an already polarized environment is sure to cultivate suspicion, deepen communal divisions, and undermine the foundations of peaceful coexistence,” the statement said.

The group said it did not dispute an individual’s right to self defense, which some opposition figures have defended by pointing to the right to bear arms in the United States. It said the problem was a state policy of arming chosen communities and mobilizing them alongside government forces in counterinsurgency operations, which it said puts those civilians in more danger and can strip them of protection under the laws of war.

On X, one user who backs the government wrote that Abiy had spoken of local militias who were hurt while trying to stop attacks by the group, not of arming civilians.

The argument over armed civilians runs through the dispute over the October attack in Shirka district, where the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said 48 people were killed, 41 of them in an attack it attributed to the group. On November 16 the Oromo Liberation Army acknowledged taking what it called “action” there, but said those killed were not civilians but “part time fighters” recruited by the security forces, and that armed Amhara civilians were present alongside the army and militia, BBC Amharic reported. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church says 46 people were killed and that its faithful were targeted. Members of parliament pressed Prime Minister Abiy on the Arsi killings during the same session, and Britain now advises against all but essential travel to Arsi.

Sources