Emergency responders in a hangar during the Watan 2026 exercise in Qatar, in a frame from a video shared by Qatar Tribune on November 2, 2026, the first day of field drills. Photo: Qatar Tribune (@Qatar_Tribune) via X

Qatar ran emergency exercises at Hamad International Airport on Monday as part of its nationwide Watan 2026 drill, while posts claiming residents were fleeing the Gulf spread and MotoGP riders pushed back against Sunday’s race.

Qatar Airways and the airport carried out “simulated emergency response field procedures” on November 2 as part of the annual exercise, the Qatar News Agency said. In an advisory sent to passengers early on Monday, the airline said travelers might notice more ground activity, emergency training at set locations and aircraft movements linked to the drill, and that flights and passenger services would not be affected. Qatar Tribune reported that military, security and civilian agencies took part on the first day of field exercises to test national readiness and crisis response.

The drill drew attention far beyond Doha. Mat Oxley, a veteran motorcycle racing journalist, posted the official description of the exercise on Monday with the words “Busy day at Doha airport,” quoting it as “a military, security and civilian exercise, designed to test emergency response capabilities, inter agency coordination, and national readiness across civilian and defence sectors.” Others read darker meanings into it. Through Monday, users on X passed around a claim that thousands of people were fleeing Qatar, Kuwait and Oman ahead of an expected strike on Iran, and the account Kashkoul Media (@Leo73723791) listed the airport exercise among “a series of steps” showing that Washington had made its decision on war with Iran. Qatar Airways had told passengers its flights would run as normal, and Mereja Media found no official report of unusual departures. Mereja Media could not verify the claim, and could not find the post it came from.

The anxiety has a basis. An account on X, The Line News, said on Monday that The Wall Street Journal, citing mediators, had reported that Gulf states warned Iran of possible retaliation if their infrastructure is attacked, and that the UAE and Qatar were running security drills that include protecting airports. Mereja Media did not see the original report. Qatar is hosting talks between the United States and Iran, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say several tankers have been hit in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.

The tension has reached the race track. The Qatar Grand Prix is due at the Lusail International Circuit from November 6 to 8, and Yamaha said on November 1 it would not take part, citing company wide travel restrictions linked to the situation in the Middle East. MotoGP answered that the decision would carry “sporting implications” for the Japanese manufacturer, and Spanish motorsport journalists reported that the other factories had confirmed they would race. Jack Miller, the Australian rider, said 19 of the 22 riders did not want to race in Qatar, according to Crash MotoGP, and most riders were reported to have signed a new letter asking for safety and insurance guarantees. Organizers have pointed to assurances from Qatar, and one Argentine broadcaster reported that Qatari promoters were offering an evacuation plan. According to @RubCanales, MotoGP pushed its pre-race press conferences back four hours because riders are arriving late in Doha.

Not everyone in the paddock was unhappy with the stand. “Massive respect to Yamaha,” one fan wrote to the team’s account, while others warned that Formula One, which is due at Lusail from November 27 to 29, could face the same question in a few weeks. Qatar has not changed either event, and Qatar Airways told passengers its flights and services would carry on as normal through the drill.

Sources