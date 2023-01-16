Ethiopia’s December inflation rate slightly decreases: ESS

Ethiopia’s inflation rate eased to 33.8 percent in December 2022, after reaching 35.1 percent in previous month, the Ethiopian Statistics Service (ESS) disclosed on Monday.

ESS disclosed the main reasons for the December 2022 general inflation rate decrease was due to decrease in food prices. It particularly mentioned the decrease in prices of most cereals, pulses, edible oil, fats, meat, milk, cheese and eggs which resulted in food inflation decrease.

ESS also disclosed onions, garlic, tomatoes, cabbages, coffee beans and non-alcoholic beverages prices have also decreased.

However, the Ethiopian Statistics Service report also disclosed non-food items such as clothing and footwear, housing repair and maintenance goods, fuel, Khat, Jewelry and electronics goods showed a price increase.

According to the ESS report non-food inflation stood at 35.2 percent in December, down from the November figure of 36.5 percent. While the food inflation stood at 32.9 percent in December down from 34.2 percent in November.