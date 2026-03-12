Battery and EV Leaders Converge in Charlotte for The Battery Show South 2026

The Battery Show South 2026 is set to convene industry leaders, engineers, innovators, and decision-makers in the rapidly expanding battery and electric vehicle (EV) sector this spring. The premier event focused on advanced battery technology, EV systems, and energy storage solutions in the southeastern United States is scheduled for April 22-23, 2026, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Organized by Informa Markets, The Battery Show South positions itself as the leading gathering in the “Battery Belt,” capitalizing on North Carolina’s emergence as a major hub for battery manufacturing, EV development, and clean energy investments. The region has seen significant growth driven by major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), expanding supplier networks, workforce development, and supportive policies amid evolving market demands and federal incentives for electrification.

The two-day event combines a comprehensive expo with an in-depth conference program, expecting to draw more than 3,000 qualified attendees—including design and application engineers, R&D specialists, manufacturing professionals, executives, and purchasing decision-makers. Attendees will have hands-on access to cutting-edge technologies from leading exhibitors, with opportunities to explore innovations in battery chemistry, manufacturing scalability, EV powertrains, thermal management, stationary energy storage, materials, recycling, sustainability, and emerging electrification trends.

The expo floor will feature suppliers showcasing components, services, and solutions across the advanced battery and EV ecosystem. A free expo pass grants access not only to The Battery Show South but also to the co-located MD&M South event, expanding opportunities to connect with over 300 suppliers in advanced manufacturing, automation, robotics, materials, and related technologies.

The conference program promises more than 100 hours of sessions led by over 50 speakers, delivering technical insights, thought leadership, and keynote presentations. Topics will cover battery design and scale-up, supply chain challenges, energy storage development, EV integration, safety, recycling, and market trends. A highlight includes a keynote address from Brad Li, President of the Americas at CATL-Ampace, a major player in global battery innovation.

Networking opportunities abound through dedicated receptions, roundtable discussions, breakfast sessions, and expo-floor programming, fostering connections among suppliers, OEMs, startups, engineers, and policy influencers.

Registration is currently open, with early registration offering savings on conference access (up to $200 or more before onsite rates). Industry professionals are encouraged to attend amid a pivotal time for the sector, as regional investments and policy shifts accelerate the transition to electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage.

For more details, including the full exhibitor list, conference agenda, floor plan, and registration, visit the official website at https://www.thebatteryshowsouth.com

As Charlotte prepares to host this key industry event in just over a month, The Battery Show South 2026 underscores the Southeast’s growing influence in shaping the future of battery-powered innovation and the global shift toward electrification.