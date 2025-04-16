Rights Group Urges Halt to Forced Evictions in Ethiopia

Amnesty International has issued a call for an immediate halt to large-scale urban development projects that have led to widespread forced evictions, disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities in Ethiopia. The organization highlights that such actions violate international human rights standards, particularly the right to adequate housing.​

The international rights organization has drawn attention to Ethiopia, where aggressive urban expansion plans initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party-led federal government and the Addis Ababa city administration have resulted in mass evictions. Thousands of residents, predominantly from the Amhara ethnic group, have been forcibly removed from their homes, sparking widespread displacement and unrest.

These mass evictions are not only severe violations of international human rights standards, particularly the right to adequate housing, but have also significantly contributed to escalating tensions and conflict within the country. Forced evictions have been identified as one of the root causes fueling the ongoing civil war in Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

Amnesty International emphasizes that any urban development must respect human rights obligations. The organization urges governments to ensure genuine consultation with affected communities, provide adequate compensation, and offer alternative housing solutions that meet international standards.​

