Drone Attack in Gojjam, Ethiopia, Claims Over 120 Civilian Lives Ahead of Easter Celebrations

A devastating drone attack in East Gojjam, Amhara region, has reportedly killed over 120 civilians, casting a shadow over Ethiopia’s upcoming Easter celebrations. The strike, attributed to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, occurred early this morning in a border kebele between Enarj and Awga Woreda, Gojjam, according to Mereja sources.

Local sources claim the victims were gathered in a rural marketplace, engaged in communal activities to prepare for the Easter holiday, a significant event for Ethiopia’s Orthodox Christians, set to be celebrated nationwide this Sunday. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the drone strike targeted civilians, including women and children, who were reportedly helping to build a traditional house in the village of Gedeb. The attack, which occurred around 4:00 AM, has been labeled by some as a deliberate assault on innocent lives during a period of mourning and festivity.

It is reported that the drone attack was carried out by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government using Turkish-supplied Bayraktar drones, a claim consistent with previous reports of drone warfare in the region. The Ethiopian government has not issued a statement regarding the incident, and spokespersons for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The Amhara region has been a flashpoint of conflict between federal forces and the Fano, with drone strikes intensifying in recent months. A similar attack in Gojjam on February 21, 2025, killed 16 civilians in Enese District, drawing criticism from human rights groups for the government’s use of drones in civilian areas. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) stated it is aware of the latest reports and is gathering information, but no official casualty figures have been released.

The timing of the attack, days before Easter, has heightened public outrage. “This is a horrific act against our people, who were preparing to celebrate the resurrection of Christ,” said Public Relations head of the Amhara Fano in Gojjam, Fano Marshet Tsehayu.