US Senator James Inhofe who opposed the heavy-handed visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials arrives in Addis Ababa

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Monday welcomed United States Senator James Mountain Inhofe who opposed the recent visa restrictions imposed on Ethiopian officials by the Biden Administration.

“I welcome Senator Jim Inhofe, a friend to Ethiopians, to his second home Ethiopia,” PM Abiy wrote on Face-book.

Jim Inhofe, a Senator from Oklahoma, was in complete opposition against the U.S decision to impose visa restrictions on Ethiopians on the top of freezing economic and security assistance.

“I oppose the heavy-handed visa restrictions from the Biden Administration. Ethiopia needs our support as they work to end the sectarian violence. Actions like this don’t help us get closer to a peaceful resolution,” the Senator had twitted.