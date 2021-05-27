US President Joe Biden urges all forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to declare and adhere to a ceasefire

US president Joe Biden issued a statement urging all forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to declare and adhere to a ceasefire.

The president said Eritrean and Amhara forces should withdraw from Tigray.

“Earlier this week, the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs warned that Ethiopia could experience its first famine since the 1980s because of this protracted conflict.

The United States urges Ethiopia’s leaders and institutions to promote reconciliation, human rights, and respect for pluralism.

He said the Government of Ethiopia and other stakeholders across the political spectrum should commit to an inclusive dialogue.

“U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeff Feltman is leading a renewed U.S. diplomatic effort to help peacefully resolve the interlinked conflicts across the region, including a resolution of the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that meets the needs of all parties,” Biden added