Ethiopia is among the five most affected African countries with coronavirus – Africa CDC

Ethiopia is among the five most affected African countries with coronavirus,the Africa Centers for Disease Control (Africa CDC) has said.

Africa CDC in a statement said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,350,512 as of Monday.

The African Union specialized healthcare agency said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,765 while 3,906,408 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

The Ethiopian Health Ministry on Monday reported 1948 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the national count to 230,944.The ministry also said the COVID-19 death toll reached 3,208.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded 1,558,458 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco at 502,102 and Tunisia at 271,861, it was noted.

African countries have so far received over 33.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from different sources, mainly the COVAX facility, and through bilateral agreements outside the COVAX facility, according to the Africa CDC.