Ethiopia repatriates 179 trucks illegally parked in Djibouti

The Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti has facilitated the repatriation of 179 trucks that were illegally parked in Djibouti by former management of Trans Ethiopia, one of the sister companies of Endowment for the Rehabilitation of Tigray (EFFORT)

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said the new representative of Trans Ethiopia PLC received the keys of the trucks from the Ministry of Interior of Djibouti.

In early November, before the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces attacked the Northern Command, the former management of Trans Ethiopia Transport Company, under the guise of loading cargo from Djibouti’s ports, brought about 179 trucks to Djibouti and illegally parked them at PK12.

It is recalled that the Federal High Court of Ethiopia has ordered the repatriation of the trucks in Djibouti on suspicion of Trans Ethiopia of financing terrorism, money laundering, treason, and armed robbery.

With the exception of the 14 drivers who are currently willing to return home, the remaining drivers are in a refugee camp in Djibouti, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti in collaboration with the relevant government bodies, mainly the Ministry of Transport, the Attorney General and the Federal Police, has been working hard to get the vehicles back to work,