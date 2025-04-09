CPJ Calls for Release of EBS Journalists Detained Over Documentary About Kidnapped Student

(CPJ) – Ethiopian authorities should drop terrorism investigations into at least seven journalists from the privately owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Service (EBS) who were detained over what authorities said was a fabricated documentary, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday.

Police arrested the journalists over a March 23 episode of “Addis Meiraf,” which has since been taken down, in which Birtukan Temesgen said she was abducted and raped by men in military uniforms when she was a student in 2020.

Birtukan recanted her claims on state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation on March 27 and EBS founder Amman Fissehazion apologized on March 28, saying the station discovered the allegations were fabricated after the program aired.



[VIDEO: The EBS documentary that led to the arrest of 7 journalists on terrorism charges]

On April 1, the regulatory Ethiopian Media Authority said it had suspended “Addis Meiraf” pending “corrective actions.” Birtukan and the journalists were remanded for 14 days while police investigate.

“Arresting journalists on terrorism allegations is a disproportionate response to concerns over lapses in journalistic ethics, particularly as EBS has already faced regulatory sanction,” said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo.

Police said the journalists sought to incite conflict, threaten the constitutional order, and overthrow the government in coordination with “extremist” groups in Amhara region, according to court documents, reviewed by CPJ.

Nebiyu Tiumelissan, Tariku Haile, Hilina Tarekegn, and Niter Dereje were arrested on March 26, when police raided EBS and forced it off air for several hours, while Girma Tefera, Henok Abate, and Habtamu Alemayehu, were arrested on March 27 and March 28.

Birtukan did not name her university but observers suggested it was Dambi Dollo University in western Oromia state, where ethnic Amhara students were abducted in 2019. The university said Birtukan was never their student.

In restive Oromia, rebels are fighting the government and other groups and civilians have been massacred. In Amhara region, the government is fighting Fano militias.

The journalists’ lawyers argue editorial lapses should be addressed under Ethiopia’s media law, which stipulates administrative and civil remedies, and a proclamation against hate speech, not antiterrorism legislation.

CPJ’s emails requesting comment from Ethiopia’s federal ministry of justice were unanswered.