President Biden Honors Ethiopian-American scientist

On January 14, 2025, President Biden honored nearly 400 early-career scientists and engineers with the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), the highest U.S. government recognition for early-stage researchers.

Among the awardees is Dr. Damena Agonafer, an Ethiopian-American associate professor and Clark Faculty Fellow in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Maryland.

Dr. Agonafer’s research focuses on the intersection of thermal-fluid sciences, interfacial transport phenomena, and renewable energy. He develops novel materials and systems for thermal management in power and microelectronic systems, as well as for thermochemical and electrochemical energy storage applications. His work aims to achieve transformational changes in technologies by tuning and controlling solid-liquid-vapor interactions at micro- and nano-length scales.

Throughout his career, Dr. Agonafer has received several prestigious awards, including the Google Research Award, Sloan Research Fellowship Award, Cisco Research Award, NSF CAREER Award, ASME Early Career Award, and ASME K-16 Outstanding Early Faculty Career in Thermal Management Award. In 2021, he was selected as one of 85 early-career engineers in the U.S. to attend the National Academy of Engineering’s 26th annual U.S. Frontiers of Engineering symposium.

Dr. Agonafer earned his Ph.D. in Mechanical Science and Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he was supported by the Alfred P. Sloan fellowship, Graduate Engineering Minority Fellowship, and NSF Center of Advanced Materials for Purification of Water with Systems (WaterCAMPWS). He also holds a Master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.

His contributions to the field of thermal-fluid sciences and renewable energy have been widely recognized, and his work continues to impact the development of efficient thermal management systems in various applications, including high-powered electronics, battery thermal management, and data center cooling.

——

Statement by the White House

January 14, 2025

Today, President Biden awarded nearly 400 scientists and engineers the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), the highest honor bestowed by the U.S. government on outstanding scientists and engineers early in their careers.

Established by President Clinton in 1996, PECASE recognizes scientists and engineers who show exceptional potential for leadership early in their research careers. The award recognizes innovative and far-reaching developments in science and technology, expands awareness of careers in science and engineering, recognizes the scientific missions of participating agencies, enhances connections between research and impacts on society, and highlights the importance of science and technology for our nation’s future.

From Day One of his Administration, President Biden has recognized the important role that science and technology plays in creating a better society. He made historic progress, increasing federally funded research and development and deploying past research and development at an unprecedented scale through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act.

This year’s awardees are employed or funded by 14 participating agencies within the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Interior, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs and the Environmental Protection Agency, the intelligence community, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Science Foundation, and the Smithsonian Institution.

The newest PECASE recipients include:

