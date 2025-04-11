Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Ethiopia Sparks Concern in the Vatican

HARAR, ETHIOPIA – The abduction of Father Habtewold, a Catholic priest serving under the Apostolic Vicariate of Harar, has alarmed Ethiopia’s Catholic community and drawn attention from the Vatican. Kidnapped on March 23, 2025, in the Oromia region, the priest remains in captivity, deepening fears for his safety.

Father Habtewold was traveling by motorbike when armed individuals seized him along with 12 others. While the others were released, sources close to the Church report a ransom of approximately 800,000 Ethiopian birr (about USD 6,060) was paid, yet the priest has not been freed. The Church has not officially confirmed the payment, and the kidnappers’ identity remains unverified, though some suspect involvement of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a group active in Oromia.

Bishop Angelo Pagano of Harar, in a statement to local media, said, “None of the kidnappers have contacted me or my priests.” He noted ongoing efforts to locate Father Habtewold, with the priest’s family also seeking answers amid growing distress.

The kidnapping underscores security challenges in Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest region, where the OLA — formerly the armed wing of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) — has clashed with government forces.

As the Church prays for Father Habtewold’s release, his case highlights the risks faced by religious leaders in Oromia’s volatile landscape.