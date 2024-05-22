Wonfel Aid: Empowering Hope, Rebuilding Lives (video)

As a US-based non-profit, we’re driven by the passion of the Ethiopian diaspora. At Wonfel, our mission is clear: addressing the urgent needs of millions in Ethiopia. We focus on education, healthcare, and emergency relief, tirelessly working to uplift those affected by conflict and poverty. Our commitment is to those who need us the most.

Since our inception, Wonfel has initiated impactful projects. From sponsoring children and providing tractors to villages, to emergency medical aid and educational support, our work spans across various critical areas.

Now, we invite you to join our cause. A monthly contribution of $25 to $30 can sustain a child for a month or provide essential meals for a day to four hundred thirty-five kids in IDP camps. Your support can ignite hope and rebuild lives.

Please! Visit www.Donate.Wonfel.org today to learn more and make a difference. Remember, every penny makes a difference in our journey to empower hope and rebuild lives. Thank you for standing with Wonfel. together, we can create a brighter future.