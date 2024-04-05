Amhara Fano Shewa Province Command Delivers Update on Current Situation

April 5, 2024 — Yesterday, in a strategic briefing conducted via Zoom and organized by the Amhara Fano Shewa Province Command, Arbegna Meketaw, leader of the Command, together with Arbegna Abebe, Head of Public Relations, communicated with supporters and media representatives to provide an update on the ongoing developments and the state of the Amhara Fano movement in Shewa and the broader Amhara region.

The briefing highlighted the situation in Shewa territories currently under the control of the ruling Oromo Prosperity Party, such as Addis Ababa, Dera, and several other cities and towns. These areas, as described by the Shewa Fano leadership, have seen significant adversities, including the demolition of homes belonging to Amhara residents, as part of a campaign to eliminate Amhara heritage.

The leadership outlined the concerning trend of historic site demolition of historic sites in Addis Ababa and surrounding Amhara territories, attributing these actions to the administration under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the ruling party. These actions, according to the two leaders, are part of a disturbing trend that aligns with their ethnic cleansing policy against the Amhara people. Historic buildings such as the home of Ras Abebe Aregay, have been demolished, according to Arbegna Abebe. In contrast, despite challenges, the leadership assured that areas under Fano control maintain a strict policy of conservation, with no tolerance for the destruction of property or natural resources.

The conversation also touched upon the efforts to unify Fano forces across the Amhara region. It was clarified that the dialogue among Fano forces in Shewa is mediated by Memhir Zemedkun Bekele, aiming to foster a unified command. In the broader Amhara region, talks are underway between Fano forces with the aim of consolidating their efforts and objectives.

In wrapping up the session, Arbegna Meketaw emphasized the imperative of self-defense in response to the ongoing challenges, heralding the mobilization of the traditional Amhara self-defense forces, Fano, as a necessary step to protect their community and cultural legacy.

Through this virtual briefing, the Amhara Fano Shewa Province Command reiterated its commitment to defending the interests and heritage of the Amhara people, urging residents of Addis Ababa and other affected regions to stand in solidarity with their cause.

For further information, please contact: [email protected]