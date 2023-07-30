Security forces kill two civilians in northern Ethiopia city: Report

Security forces have killed two civilians in separate incidents in Shoa-Robit city in North Shoa zone of Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region, the Addis Ababa based online media outlet Addis Maleda reported on Sunday.

Addis Maleda reported one civilian was killed by gunshots while another civilian was beaten to death by security forces in the city. The killings reportedly took place on Friday.

Addis Maleda further reported security forces routinely harass and beat Shoa-Robit residents on various pretexts including that they are either Fano members or have Fano members’ pictures on their mobile phones and in their houses.

The beatings and harassments has reportedly forced some Shoa-Robit residents to flee to the nearby city of Debre-Birhan.

The security crackdown on the city’s residents has also caused suspension of transport and banking services adding further hardship on the civilian population.

Separately, Shewa-Robit residents told Mereja.com on Friday Ethiopian army soldiers are engaging in severe beatings, tortures and stabbing attacks against civilians.

The city’s residents also told Mereja.com the soldiers refused to release the body of a young man to his family. The young man was reportedly shot dead by the soldiers earlier this week.

The Shewa-Robit city residents also disclosed to Mereje.com, soldiers are engaged in looting of private houses properties.

Since April, various parts of Amhara region are experiencing ongoing deadly unrest, as the Ethiopian federal government engages in crackdown against civilians and armed self-defense groups in the country’s second most populous region.