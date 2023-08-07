Gondar and Debre Birhan cities under drone and artillery attacks

In the past 24 hours, the cities of Debre Birhan and Gondar in the Amhara region of Ethiopia have been subjected to intense artillery and drone bombardments carried out by forces loyal to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s regime.

Today, a drone was observed dropping bombs on Debre Birhan, leading to civilian casualties and significant damage to properties.

The situation has escalated to an all-out war, as Abiy Ahmed’s regime intensifies its military actions against the Amhara region.

Notably, this is not the first time such violence has occurred in Ethiopia. Two years ago, Abiy’s regime launched a similar war in Tigray region, resulting in the loss of many lives and the displacement of over a million people.