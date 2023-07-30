Unidentified gunmen assassinate a local official in northern Ethiopia: Report 

Unidentified gunmen have assassinated the Head of Education Bureau of Guba-Lafto district in North Wollo zone of Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region, multiple media reports indicate.

The official who goes by the name Gebre was killed by attackers near his home on Saturday, the reports indicate.

The media reports also indicate the district head of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) in North Wollo zone has been gravely injured by an attack carried out by as of yet unknown gunmen.

Earlier this month, Unidentified gunmen assassinated the police chief of Debre-Birhan city in North Shoa zone of Amhara region.

Mereja.com sources disclosed at the time Commander Menewyelet Chinkilo, Police Chief of Debre-Birhan city was killed by unidentified gunmen, the latest in a series of assassinations and attempted assassinations of officials in Amhara region.

Since April, various parts of Amhara region are experiencing ongoing deadly unrest, as the Ethiopian federal government engages in crackdown against civilians and armed self-defense groups in the country’s second most populous region.

Concurrent, with the unrest scores of low level, middle level and high level Ethiopian government officials have been killed by unidentified gunmen.

In the most famous case, an attack by as of yet unidentified gunmen in April killed the Head of Prosperity Party (PP) in the Amhara region, Girma Yeshitila and four other people.