Allegations Surface of Drone Strikes by Ethiopian Military in Amhara Region – BBC

Residents in the restive north-western Ethiopian region of Amhara have accused government forces of drone strikes and indiscriminate shelling as widespread fighting between the army and local militias continues.

An ongoing internet shutdown imposed by the authorities since August has made it difficult to independently confirm the allegations or get details of the violence.

Locals in East and West Gojjam, North Shoa and Central Gondar areas of the region have told the BBC’s Amharic service that they have witnessed days-long “intense” fighting.

The clashes, according to the residents, include the use of heavy weapons and drones, creating concern for the safety of civilians. […] CONTINUE READING